Change in Release Time for Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) & Index of Industrial Production plays a critical role in economic policy and financial market by reflecting inflationary trends across rural, urban, and combined sectors and industrial growth in the country. The CPI & IIP is currently released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on the 12th of each month at 5:30 PM, (the next working day if the 12th falls on a holiday of CPI) and Previous working day if 12th falls on a holiday in case of IIP).

To provide more time on the day of release to access CPI & IIP data, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) has decided to revise the release time for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and IIP from 5.30 PM to 4.00 PM on 12th of every month (the next working day if the 12th falls on a holiday of CPI) and Previous working day if 12th falls on a holiday in case of IIP).

The new release time aligns with the closing hours of major financial markets in India, ensuring that CPI data dissemination does not interfere with active trading. This adjustment also adheres to MoSPI’s commitment to transparency and accessibility in data dissemination.

The next release of CPI and IIP, for October 2024, will thus be available on November 12, 2024, at 4:00 PM on the Ministry’s official website (https://www.mospi.gov.in).