Change in Geo Tagged Rules under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

The National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) was started in the Financial Year 2021-22. To ensure more transparency in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) in the States/UTs, capturing of attendance with geo-tagged, time-stamped twice a day photographs of the workers through National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) App for all the works (except individual beneficiary works) has been made mandatory from 1st January, 2023.

This increases citizen oversight of the Scheme besides enabling faster processing of payments. Worksite supervisors are responsible for capturing attendance along with geo-tagged photographs of the workers through the NMMS App.

NMMS app has been modified to enable uploading of the second photograph after 4 hours of the first attendance and photograph. The morning attendance along with the first photograph and second photographs can be captured in offline mode and to be uploaded once the device comes into network areas within a day. In case of exceptional circumstances due to which attendance could not be uploaded, the District Programme Coordinator (DPC) has been authorized to upload the manual attendance.

Attendance of the workers at the worksite can be taken if the location of the mobile at the time of capturing attendance is within the distance of 10 meter from the geo co-ordinates of the worksite as captured at Stage-I under Geo MGNREGA for the said work.