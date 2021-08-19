Chandra Shekhar Azad Orient Eco-Park at UG Mine No. 4

Sambalpur: On the occasion of Vriksharopan Abhiyan-2021, Hon’ble Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Mr Pralhad Joshi also laid the Foundation Stone of Chandra Shekhar Azad Orient Eco-Park at underground (UG) Orient Mine No. 4 in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Once an underground coal mine, with hustling-bustling surroundings, will soon be transformed into a beautiful tourist attraction with amusement facilities and a museum, located just a 30-kilometer away from Jharsuguda Airport.

The Mine No. 4 of MCL’s Orient Area had served the nation from 1965 to 2017.