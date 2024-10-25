Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 Concludes Successfully in New Delhi

The second edition of the Indian Army’s flagship international seminar, the Chanakya Defence Dialogue, culminated on 25th October at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. This two-day event brought together policymakers, strategic thinkers, academia, defence personnel, veterans, scientists, and subject matter experts from India and abroad to examine India’s strategic directions and developmental priorities.

The Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024, themed “Drivers in Nation Building: Fueling Growth Through Comprehensive Security,” sparked essential discussions on the integration of security dynamics within the broader context of national and international policymaking. Prominent speakers from India, the United States, Russia, Israel, and Sri Lanka, offered a global perspective on how security influences our nation’s developmental trajectory toward Viksit Bharat @2047. The dialogue aimed not only to analyse the current landscape but also to formulate visionary strategies for sustainable and inclusive growth.

On the second day, the dialogue featured two special addresses. Dr S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, emphasised on the pivotal role India’s space sector plays in strengthening national security. The ISRO Chief discussed the significance of space in modern times, especially given the growing congestion and competition within the realm of satellite communication, navigation, space science, and earth observation. He noted that space has become a crowded and contested field, with natural, accidental, and intentional hazards like jamming, anti-satellite (ASAT) threats, manoeuvering vehicles, and directed energy weapons creating complex operational risks. Addressing these issues, ISRO is focusing on Space Situational Awareness (SSA), a comprehensive approach involving observation, analysis, and mitigation, to ensure the safety of its assets and national interests in space.

He highlighted advancements in satellite technology, space-based surveillance, and communication systems critical for enhancing the country’s defence capabilities and growth in the sector.

Furthermore, the ISRO Chief discussed the importance of enhancing observation capabilities, underscoring the need for satellites with low revisit times and high refresh rates for military use. Privatisation and the launch of additional satellites were also identified as crucial to strengthening India’s strategic posture in space. He also emphasised the growing use of indigenous components in India’s space sector, with rockets now comprising 95% and satellites 60% domestically sourced materials. This shift is supported by stringent mechanisms for thoroughly inspecting any foreign-imported components, ensuring quality and security in all equipment. These advancements mark a substantial step toward achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in the space domain. As ISRO advances its SSA initiatives and satellite deployment, it is committed to bolstering both national and global space security through innovation and collaboration, ensuring preparedness against emerging space challenges.

The second special address by Ms Ruchira Kamboj, Former Permanent Representative of India to the UN, was on India’s evolving and influential role in shaping today’s multilateral world. The lecture covered six important themes: India’s historical role as a UN founding member; its tenure on the UN Security Council under the 5S framework articulated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi; a strong anti-terrorism stance; significant contributions to UN peacekeeping; the call for essential reforms in the UNSC; and India’s soft power stance , which supports the Global South through initiatives like yoga, climate-resilient crops, and a commitment to peace and multilateralism. She highlighted nation’s consistent advocacy for reforming global governance structures to make them more representative and equitable. She also underlined India’s leadership in addressing pressing global challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, and global health crises, while also championing the rights of developing nations. She stressed upon the importance of safeguarding India’s strategic interests by leveraging its diplomatic clout, actively participating in peacekeeping operations, and fostering global partnerships. Additionally, she pointed to India’s push for a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, showcasing its growing stature as a responsible and constructive global actor, committed to promoting a rules-based international order and ensuring the voices of the Global South are heard in shaping future multilateral frameworks.

The second day of Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2024 was structured into three sessions, covering key aspects of comprehensive security, with prominent speakers sharing their insights: –

Session 1: Social Cohesion and Inclusive Growth: Pillars of a Secure Nation .

The session was chaired by Shri RR Swain (IPS), Former DGP, Jammu & Kashmir Police, in his Address, he emphasised the vital link between a secure environment and economic growth, investment and social progress. He shed light on separatist politics, noting that false narratives spread by terrorist factions are part of a “well-oiled machine” aimed at destabilising India through a “battle of narratives.”

Swain highlighted the significant improvements in governance over the past decade, emphasising efforts toward equality and fairness across communities without discrimination. Yet, he acknowledged ongoing challenges, particularly in promoting social growth, countering substance abuse, and dispelling terrorist propaganda that suggests nothing positive can come from the region. These remain critical areas of focus to ensure sustained peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

This session delved into internal security, legal frameworks, and the importance of societal unity. Panelists Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi (MP), Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi (Former MP and lawyer), and Gen. V K Singh (Retd) discussed how India can strengthen its security structures through enhanced social unity, equitable economic development, and fostering institutional trust. Dr. Trivedi highlighted the role of a cohesive society, emphasising that India’s nationalistic spirit bolsters resilience in its armed forces and strengthens individual resolve. He cited the Kargil War as an example of India’s unified approach, in contrast to other nations, and underscored the Agnipath scheme’s role in fostering cohesion. Ms. Lekhi spoke to the role of law enforcement and justice as pillars of stability, noting challenges like political interference, resource limitations, and the need for technology enhancements. Advocating for accountability, equality, and community engagement, she reinforced India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, describing state-sponsored activities like the Khalistan movement as serious threats. Gen. V K Singh emphasised the need for synergy across security agencies to prevent fragmented efforts, proposing a framework for convergence that includes timely intelligence integration, resource coordination, and capability building. He highlighted the need for control over false narratives on social media and deliberated upon the internal security as every citizen’s responsibility.

The panel collectively underscored that India’s security requires a robust integration across social, legal, and defense domains, each reinforcing the other to strengthen India against internal and external threats. The panel also proposed evidence-based policies for equitable resource distribution and inclusive economic growth, addressing disparities and reinforcing national unity. Best practices for reforming law enforcement and judicial systems were discussed, including community-engaged policing, judicial impartiality, and anti-corruption measures to boost public trust. Strategies for cultivating a shared national identity, enhancing social cohesion through inclusive education, and balancing security with social development were also explored. Finally, the session addressed ways to tackle insurgency and terrorism through socio-economic and political reforms, improve intelligence sharing, and enhance coordination between security agencies.

Session 2: Blurring Frontiers: The Convergence of Technology & Security .

Chaired by Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd), this session explored the intersection of technology and security. Panelists Dr. Chintan Vaishnav (NITI Aayog), Brig Gen Eran Ortal (SIGNAL Group, Israel), and Mr. Dmitry Stefanovich (IMEMO, Russia) discussed emerging technologies—such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, IoT, and blockchain—and their role in enhancing security through better threat detection, operational efficiency, and data integrity, while also addressing the new vulnerabilities and ethical challenges they bring. The panel provided evidence-based policy recommendations to strengthen cyber resilience, protect critical infrastructure, and tackle emerging technological threats. They also examined how to balance technological innovation with strong security measures, and proposed ethical guidelines for AI in security applications, ensuring alignment with societal values and privacy concerns.

Session 3: Groundbreakers: Shaping Land Warfare, Reflections for the Indian Army .

The final session, Chaired by Vice Admiral A B Singh (Retd), examined the Indian Army’s integration of advanced technologies to enhance battlefield readiness. Panelists Dr. Konstantin Bogdanov (IMEMO, Russia), Prof. Amit Gupta (University of Illinois, US), and Dr. Patrick Bratton (US Army War College) discussed how emerging technologies – such as artificial intelligence, unmanned systems, cyber warfare tools, and autonomous weapons – can strengthen the Indian Army’s capabilities by improving surveillance, precision strikes, and multi-domain operations, while also addressing new vulnerabilities and ethical concerns. The discussion highlighted the dual challenges of rapid technological advancements and evolving security threats, emphasizing the need to balance innovation with strong defense strategies.

The panel explored ways to integrate these technologies into the Army’s infrastructure, enhance the resilience of critical military assets, and ensure protection against sophisticated threats. The session also stressed the importance of fostering indigenous defense technologies in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reducing reliance on foreign technologies, and encouraging strategic partnerships between the military, technology experts, and industry leaders to drive innovation and develop responsible solutions for current and future challenges.

In his closing address, Lt Gen N S Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), highlighted the Indian Army’s dedication to a secure and prosperous Bharat, emphasising on critical themes spanning geopolitics, economics, environmental concerns, space, multilateral issues, technology and the shifting dynamics of land warfare. He emphasised the intrinsic link between economic growth and national security, underscoring the military’s central role in a “Whole of Nation” approach to defence. Strategic partnerships with other nations were noted as essential for deterring larger adversaries, with a balanced blend of hard and soft power deemed crucial – acknowledging that soft power alone cannot secure victory in conflicts. He highlighted the India’s leadership as a voice for the Global South, calling for reliable and resilient supply chains as vital for stability. He also stressed the importance of including local communities in border area development, which not only benefits the armed forces but also promotes regional economic and community growth. With the nature of warfare evolving, he concluded by underscoring the importance of training and technological proficiency as essential tools for addressing modern security challenges.

The CDD 2024 served as a landmark platform for strategic thinkers, policymakers, and security specialists to forge resilient frameworks for India’s future. Through its diverse discussions, the dialogue fostered collaborative problem-solving and explored solutions that can influence India’s strategic direction on National Security and endeavours towards Viksit Bharat @2047.