Challenges & scope of promoting festival films in SCO countries discussed at SCO Film Festival

Panel discussions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Film Festivals found a befitting end with the final one being on the challenges and scope of promoting film festivals in SCO countries. Taking part in the deliberations were, Sunil Doshi, Producer, Alliance Media & Entertainment pvt. Ltd.; Ashwani Sharma, Distributor, Impact films; Swaroop Chaturvedi, Film producer & consultant- Licensing Syndications and Yrys Assel, founder of Ameli Entertainment from Kazakhstan.

Sunil Doshi, while outlining challenges plaguing festival films cited issues of cinema literacy, infrastructure & the challenge gauging the tastes of audiences. Since no single story holds true across the country in the Indian context, he suggested making community centric films. Technology can be a great enabler for festival films in the modern age.

Panelists also talked about the possibilities offered to festival films with opening up of markets. Yrys Assel painted an optimistic picture on the advent of OTT platforms in popularizing cinema across the region. In addition, she also talked about the popularity that Indian TV serials enjoy in Kazakhstan.

Swaroop Chaturvedi talked about the avenues offered by scenic locations in SCO countries. It can work as a catalyst for popularizing festival films, he remarked. He pointed out that the film market is constantly changing and thus scope for profit always remains. In addition, Ashwani Sharma was of the view that a well-made film always has doors open for it to be selected at any film festival.

On the way ahead, Sunil Doshi cited the need for leveraging technology in enhancing audio-visual experiences. He added that people are now willing to explore more as the travel has become more affordable. Panelists ended on an optimistic note that the coming decade will continue to see the rise of Independent festivals and films.