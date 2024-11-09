Chairperson, Sanquelim Municipal Council, Felicitates Sesa Technical School Graduates at Convocation Ceremony

STS’ 2022-24 Batch of 79 graduates completed their mandatory education programme.

STS has till date helped nurture ~2000 technically qualified and skilled youth since its inception in 1994.

Ms Siddhi Parab Chairperson of the Sanquelim Municipal Council felicitated 79 students of the 2022-24 batch from Sesa Technical School on the occasion of the 29th Convocation Ceremony held at the STS Campus at Sanquelim. The STS faculty, staff and executives from Vedanta Sesa Goa were also present during the event. The graduating batch comprised of students from the machinist, electrician, fitter, instrument mechanic trades & as well as 20 students, out of which 13 are female students from the inaugural Computer Operator Programming Assistant course.

Speaking during the convocation ceremony Ms. Siddhi Parab, Chairperson, Sanquelim Municipal Council said “Congratulations to all the graduating students of the 2022-24 batch of Sesa Technical School on reaching this important milestone! Your hard work and commitment to developing technical expertise are truly commendable. Vedanta Sesa Goa, through the establishment of STS, is offering one of the greatest gifts to society—empowering youth through quality education and skill development. This initiative reflects Vedanta’s deep-rooted commitment to community welfare, as giving back has always been part of their DNA. It’s inspiring to see the opportunities this institution provides to the youth of Goa, particularly those from rural and mining areas, enabling them to build promising careers and contribute to the skilled workforce. I wish you all a future filled with growth and success.”

STS aims to empower youth with industry relevant tech skills which provides them opportunities to secure stable employment in the skilled segment of the work force by providing a conducive learning environment for acquiring and assimilating tech skills. The school is affiliated to the ITI curriculum and caters to the skilling needs of the youth of Goa, especially from the rural and mining belt. It boasts of a 100% placement record with large companies such as Vedanta, MRF, Unichem,P&G etc readily picking up the rich talent being produced at the School. Set up in 1994 on the Sanquelim reclaimed mine, STS has till date nurtured the future of ~2000 youth since 1994 & and has made tremendous impact on their lives as well as on the industrial landscape of Goa.

Mr. Navin Jaju, CEO, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Limited said, “Sesa Technical School represents Vedanta Sesa Goa commitment to youth empowerment through affordable technical education. It has, since 1994, nurtured the future of Goa’s youth with contemporary technical skills & contributed to the industrial & economic progress of Goa and the Nation. Its focus on technical skills, computer education and equal opportunities for women is aligned with the goals of #ViksitBharat. Vedanta Sesa Goa has been deeply committed to nurturing the youth through various interventions and STS exemplifies the same as well as the Vedanta philosophy of ‘giving back’ in an impactful, meaningful and enduring manner. I am happy to see that the guidance and dedication of the faculty and staff at STS has been instrumental in propelling the aspirations of these young & talented youth as they embark on their journey towards professional success.” He added, “Congratulations and best wishes to the graduates and families of the outgoing batch on the successful completion of the course and on 100% placement & heartfelt commendations to our dedicated STS teachers & Staff for the outstanding achievement.”

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Leena Verenkar, Head ER & CSR, Sesa Goa said, “I am immensely proud of the graduating students of Sesa Technical School. This accomplishment is a result of their unwavering dedication, perseverance, and single-minded pursuit of excellence as well as the innate desire to carve out a successful future for themselves. STS has made a deep impact on the lives of the rural youth as well those from the mining belt and has helped in creating viable employment generation opportunities. The newly commenced technical courses and COPA course for women testify to STS’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusiveness. As a strong advocate for youth empowerment through skilling & technical education, I commend STS for providing quality technical education in an affordable manner and for the impact it is creating in making positive impact on the lives of the community. At Vedanta Sesa Goa, we’ll continue to support and encourage the dreams and aspirations of the youth, who represent the future of our Nation.”

Apart from technical courses for boys, the STS also runs courses for girls who are inducted in the Instrument Mechanic, Electrician & Machinist trades. The COPA course has been a welcome addition since 2023 and it has been well subscribed to as well. Apart from the usual curriculum, the STS provides its students industry exposure through plant and site visits and helps them prepare for interviews and job placement opportunities.