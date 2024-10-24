Chairman of CBIC Launches Nationwide Behavioral Sensitization Program During Karmayogi Saptaah

During Karmayogi Saptaah/National Learning Week, the Chairman , CBIC Shri Ravi Aggarwal launched a nationwide rollout of Behavioral Sensitization program in CBIC. This initiative has been kicked off with 52 batches across all 32 zones of CBIC.

This significant initiative aims at enhancing the capabilities of its workforce through a Behavioral Sensitization Training Program. This program is designed to train approximately 35,000 officials at various levels, including Inspectors, Superintendents, Assistant Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners. An external knowledge partner has been engaged to assist with program design and implementation, ensuring that the training is comprehensive and impactful.

Additionally, the involvement of all zones, along with NACIN and ZTIs, will be pivotal for the successful execution of this initiative. By focusing on behavioral skills and sensitivity, the program aims to foster a more responsive and empathetic approach to governance, ultimately improving service delivery and public interactions. This effort underscores CBIC’s commitment to continuous professional development and the effective implementation of policies that align with the broader goals of the Karmayogi initiative.