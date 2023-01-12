Chairman, KVIC reviewes Khadi institutions at Murshidabad

Chairman, Khadi Village Industries Commission Shri Manoj Kumar visited various Khadi institutions located in Murshidabad, West Bengal on January 11, 2023. During this, Chairman visited Chandrakala Lalit Mohan Resham Khadi Samiti, Chak Islampur and Bharat Khadi Institute, Lal Bagh, Berhampur and reviewed the Khadi activities carried out by the Khadi institutions. Meanwhile, the artisans of the Khadi institutions collectively thanked him for revising the Artisan Workshed Guidelines to increase the total cost per workshed from Rs.60,000 to Rs.1,20,000. Khadi artisans across the country will be benefitted. Chairman also instructed to take appropriate action on the proposal to provide assistance for the artisans’ pension scheme.

Chairman also assured for the minimum monthly pension to be provided under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PM-SYM) to ensure old age security. During his visit, the Chairman reviewed SFURTI and KRDP scheme and observed the infrastructure developed under these schemes for machinery, loom, charkha and common facility centre etc. to fully utilize the scheme and target DPR/scheme and instructed to ensure results accordingly.

Shri Manoj Kumar also attended the felicitation programme in State Level Khadi, Handicrafts and Handloom Fair organized by West Bengal State Khadi and Village Industries Board at Square Field, Berhampur, Murshidabad.