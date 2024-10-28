CGST Faridabad Commissionerate Installs Solar Lights in Ratta Kalan Stadium Under Special Campaign 4

The CGST Faridabad Commissionerate under CGST & CX Panchkula Zone, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) with a focus on Citizen Centric initiatives under Special Campaign 4.0 has installed ten solar lights in an athletics stadium at Village Athletics Stadium, Ratta Kalan, Mahendergarh, Haryana.

The project is funded out of Swachhta Funds provided to the Commissionerate. The sensor-based solar lights lit up only in dark to save energy and provide 16 hours back up. The illumination from solar lights would facilitate late evening/night practice by the athletes. The project is made possible with convergence of Swachh Bharat, Khelo India and Prime Minister’s vision of promoting Saur Urja.

The project was virtually inaugurated by Shri Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, Chief Commissioner CGST & CX Panchkula Zone, in presence of Shri Reyaz Ahmad, Commissioner CGST, Faridabad, and senior officers of the Commissionerate. The sarpanch of the village Smt. Rajni Devi, Shri Mehtab Singh, Nambardar and other Panchayat members were also present during the inauguration.

The CGST Faridabad Commissionerate team with members of Panchayat and other stakeholders at the Government Senior Secondary School

In his virtual address on the occasion, Shri Shrivastava commended the efforts of CGST Faridabad Commissionerate and also appreciated the Panchayat and stakeholders for support provided to make this project possible.

Also, in order to create healthy environment conducive for education, CGST Faridabad Commissionerate renovated girl’s toilet, installed a water cooler with RO facility and ceiling fans, and provision of daris (rugs) for students at Government Senior Secondary School, Ratta Kalan, under the Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign.

Newly-installed water cooler (left) and renovated girl’s toilet (right) at Government Senior Secondary School, Rattan Kalan