CGST Faridabad Commissionerate Enhances Employee Welfare with New Cafeteria and Creche as Part of Special Campaign 4

The CGST Faridabad Commissionerate, in its commitment towards providing better working environment for officers and staff, developed a cafeteria and creche within the building premises by reclaiming two abandoned rooms filled with old records and used furniture. The efforts were carried out keeping in mind the focus of Special Campaign 4.0, which emphasises on weeding out old records and better utilisation of office space.

Shri Shashank Priya, Member, GST, CBIC, and Zonal Member, inaugurated the cafeteria and creche in presence of Chief Commissioner Shri Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Shri Reyaz Ahmad, Commissioner, CGST Faridabad, and senior officers of CGST Panchkula Zone.

The creche is named ‘Mukesh’ in the loving memory of Shi Mukesh Kumar, IRS (C&IT) 2014 officer, who lost his life during COVID-19 Pandemic. The officer worked as Deputy Commissioner with CGST Faridabad for more than two years. His parents were also present at the inauguration of the creche.

Shri Priya lauded the efforts of the commissionerate towards employee welfare which will boast their morale and help in better tax administration.

Both cafeteria and creche have been made possible with the welfare funds provided by Directorate General of Human Resource Development, CBIC. The cafeteria provides a clean and healthy dining experience to the employees and would offer food at reasonable rates. The creche would help employees to now keep the kids within their own office premises. The creche will not only help bridge the gap of physical distance between the parents and the infants, but will also strengthen their emotional bond.

As part of Swachhta Hi Sewa, 2024, during the visit Zonal Member also visited Kendriya Vidyalaya, Faridabad to handover a water cooler, RO filter, eco-friendly dustbins, grass cutting machine etc. to the school. It is pertinent to note that during Special Campaign 3, Shri Priya had visited the school on October 2, 2023 and these items were requisitioned by the school. CGST Faridabad in its commitment towards Swachh Bharat has fulfilled the request of the school and provided the items out of Swachhta funds.

Shri Priya also planted a sapling at CGST Faridabad under the Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam campaign of the Government of India.