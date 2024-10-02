CGIAR GENDER Impact Platform, IRRI, and Mahila Housing Trust join hands to equip women farmers with awareness and knowledge to combat Heat Stress

Jagannathprasad: Climate change poses a significant threat to global agriculture, particularly for vulnerable rural communities. Women farmers, along with smallholder farmers, are struggling to adapt to rising temperatures – enhanced due to limited resources and poor access to healthcare.

In response to this critical issue, the CGIAR GENDER Impact Platform’s Evidence Module, led by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) and Awaas Sewa Pvt Ltd (ASPL) established by Mahila Housing Trust (MHT) are collaborating to equip women farmers with essential knowledge and information to enable them to deal with climate change, in general and heat stress, in particular. 35 women farmers from Pratappur and Ataripalli villages of Ganjam district have participated in a series of three training sessions, the last held during 30th Sept and 1 Oct.

During the first two training sessions, women farmers reflected on the specific impacts of climate change and heat stress on their agricultural and domestic responsibilities. They reported experiencing headaches, dizziness, and exhaustion due to prolonged exposure to heat, emphasizing the need for better strategies to mitigate heat-related illnesses. They also recognized increased physical strain and reduced productivity due to extreme heat. They identified critical stages in rice cultivation where heat stress is most pronounced, to be able to develop practical solutions.

Bidesini Nayak, an woman farmer and participant says, “This training was incredibly valuable in deepening my understanding of heat stress and its impacts—something I had always thought of as just a normal part of life. I now recognize the importance of safeguarding ourselves from heat stress, both at home and in the agricultural fields.”

Participants were trained in the use of tools for developing community-driven Climate Resilience Action Plans, based on community vulnerability assessments. These plans will enable farmers to ensure that their agricultural practices and livelihoods remain sustainable in the face of increasing climate stressors, while also promoting the well-being of women and their families. Highlighting the learnings, she added “The training provided practical solutions that we can easily integrate into our daily lives to protect ourselves from heat stress. I learned the importance of carrying water and wearing a hat or cloth to cover my head while working in the fields, choosing breathable cotton clothing, and painting our terraces with solar-reflective white paint. I am eager to apply what I have learned and share this knowledge with my family and neighbors to help them prepare as well.”

A Heat Stress Management Handbook is being developed which will provide accessible, practical strategies for managing the impact of heat stress on health, well-being, and crops. The handbook will be valuable for those working on heat stress-related issues in agricultural communities, including grassroots organizations, scientists, and decision-makers.