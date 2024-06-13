Certificate Forgery In Odisha Postal Recruitment: CBI conducts searches at over 67 locations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: CBI conducts searches at over 67 locations in Odisha in Certificate Forgery In Odisha Postal Recruitment. Searches at over 67 locations have been conducted across various districts of Odisha, including Kalahandi, Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Bhadrak. This massive operation involves more than 204 officials, including 122 officers from CBI and 82 personnel from other departments, highlighting the scale and seriousness of the investigation. The search teams are striving to uncover the interstate organized gang responsible for providing these fake certificates: CBI