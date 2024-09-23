CERT-In & SISA Launches First of its kind ANAB-Accredited AI Security Certification (CSPAI) Program

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India and SISA, a global leader in forensics driven Cyber Security jointly launched the Certified Security Professional for Artificial Intelligence (CSPAI) program which is first of its kind ANAB-accredited AI security certification. The Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative between CERT-In and SISA marked a significant milestone in AI security certification in India. The CSPAI program equips security professionals with the skills needed to effectively integrate AI into business applications while adhering to sustainable practices.

In a ceremony organised by SISA at their Headquarters in Bengaluru, the Director General of CERT-In, Dr. Sanjay Bahl along with Founder and CEO of SISA, Mr. Dharshan Shanthamurthy released and handed over the ANAB accredited AI Security Certification (CSPAI) certificates to cybersecurity professionals.

While addressing the gathering, the Director General of CERT-In said “This incisive and timely CSPAI program by SISA empowers professionals with comprehensive expertise to gain understanding of AI systems and to be proactive against the new spectrum of threats. As first of its kind ANAB-accredited AI Security Certification program, this course is perfectly attuned to the rapidly evolving threat landscape of AI in cybersecurity. The curated course has the blend of all the key elements of AI security and will enrich the skills to adapt and deploy secure and trustworthy AI in work environments. The program would open up a trove of opportunities and demand for emerging AI related job roles. The joint certification program is another accolade in CERT-In’s efforts to foster Public-Private Partnership.”

Mr. Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder and CEO of SISA, shared his vision for the CSPAI program, “The launch of the CSPAI program perfectly complements our Cyber Nalanda initiative, which commenced with last week’s foundation stone laying ceremony, to tackle future cybersecurity challenges. This program reflects our unwavering commitment to solving the most pressing security issues in India, and globally. By equipping professionals with the tools and knowledge to safeguard AI systems, we are building a safer digital future, driven by innovation and responsibility. We also believe that certified professionals from this program will enhance organizational security postures, reduce the likelihood of breaches, and build greater trust with customers and stakeholders”.

Renju Verghese, VP of Forensics and R&D at SISA, delivered an in-depth presentation on the CSPAI program, walking attendees through its unique features and security strategies for protecting AI systems.