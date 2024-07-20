Centurion University’s Radiology Students Excel in OSSC Recruitment and State-Level Examinations

Bhubaneswar: Demonstrating exceptional skill and dedication, 17 students from the Radiology Department of Centurion University’s School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences has successfully passed the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) recruitment process. These talented individuals are now awaiting their postings as Radiographers.

Out of the 338 Radiographer positions announced by OSSC across Odisha, a remarkable 272 candidates have successfully qualified. Among them, 17 students from Centurion University’s esteemed program have secured their eligibility for recruitment. This significant achievement underscores the high-quality education and training provided by Centurion University’s School of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences.

Centurion University holds the distinction of being the state’s first university recognized by the Allied Medical Council and the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET). The institution offers a diverse range of health-related courses, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the medical field.

Adding to this wave of success, four students from the first and second year of the Diploma in Medical Radiology Technology program have achieved top honours in the state-level annual examination. These students secured the first and second positions, bringing further recognition to Centurion University’s excellence in medical education.

Prof Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University, Odisha, expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements. “Our students’ success in the OSSC recruitment process and the state-level examinations is a testament to their hard work and the exceptional training provided by our faculty. We are committed to producing skilled professionals who will contribute significantly to the healthcare sector in Odisha and beyond,” she said.

Centurion University continues to lead the way in medical education and training, with a strong focus on practical skills and industry readiness. As the first university affiliated with the Odisha State Allied Medical Council under DMET, Centurion University remains dedicated to advancing healthcare education and improving medical services across the region.