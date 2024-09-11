Centurion University Successfully Completes 3-Month Water Distribution Technician Course for WADEYE Community  

Bhubaneswar : Centurion University is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 3-month Certificate Skill Course on “Technician Water Distribution System” for members of the WADEYE Community in Australia. The course, part of the esteemed “WADEYE Training Project,” was specifically designed and delivered by Centurion University to equip the First Nation members of WADEYE with essential technical skills and empower them economically. With this, it was the successful completion of the 4th cohort, bringing the total number of graduates from all four batches to 14 students.

The graduation ceremony took place today at Centurion University’s Bhubaneswar campus, graced by the esteemed presence of Vice-Chancellor (Odisha) Prof. Supriya Pattanayak as the Chief Guest, along with Pro Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Dr. Ajay Nayak, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Dr. Biswajit Mishra, and Director, Prof. Jagannath Padhy. Special guests included Captain Vikas Patra, Director of the School of Maritime Studies, and Captain Angus Ferguson, Director of Onboard Maritime, UK. Ms. Swagatika Mohapatra, Project Leader (Centurion University) and Ms. Ann Nguyen Orchiston, Project Leader from Thamarrurr Youth Foundation, Australia, were also present to witness the milestone event.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Supriya Pattanayak said, “Centurion University is deeply committed to providing world-class skills education, and this initiative with the WADEYE community has allowed us to foster talent that can contribute meaningfully to their community’s development. We are proud of the graduates and confident that these technical skills will enhance their career prospects and their capacity for community leadership.”

The course provided the students with specialized training in water distribution system maintenance, along with additional technical knowledge in automotive and electric vehicle technologies. Speaking on the impact of the program, Ms. Swagatika Mohapatra, Project Leader at CUTM, stated, “This course was designed not only to impart technical knowledge but also to instill confidence and a sense of self-reliance in the students. Watching them grow over the past three months has been incredibly rewarding, and I am certain they are now ready to take on greater responsibilities within their communities. With this being our 4th cohort, we are proud to continue empowering these students”

The students who successfully completed the course are Kurt Christian Bunduck, Benedict Joseph Mullumbu and Dick Junior Dungal Parry.

Six years ago, the vision of Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra, President of Centurion University, to bring skill development to the youth from the WADEYE community seemed distant, but today, it is a remarkable reality. The WADEYE Training Project has grown into more than just a skills program—it is a bridge between cultures, aspirations, and opportunities, strengthening the connection between India and Australia. This initiative is transforming lives by expanding perspectives and empowering individuals to become productive members of their communities.

The project also reflects the vision of Rebecca Crawley, Director of the Thamarrurr Youth Foundation, Australia, who aimed to provide livelihood, employment, and skill training to the youth of the WADEYE community. Through this program, her and Prof Mishra’s vision has become a reality, offering participants not only technical skills but also the tools to build sustainable careers and improve their communities.

The students, during their time in India, embraced not only technical learning but also Indian culture, adapting smoothly to their new environment. Centurion University ensured that all necessary facilities were provided, including accommodation and cultural support, to help students integrate into university life. This cultural exchange enriched the experience for both students and faculty.

This initiative aligns with Centurion University’s commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) by training technicians in water distribution systems, contributing to better management and access to clean water resources in communities.; and providing skills training that fosters sustainable livelihoods and community development.

This skill training project reaffirms Centurion University’s commitment to fostering global collaborations and providing innovative educational solutions that contribute to both individual and community development.