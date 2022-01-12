Centurion University Students Shines at the India Skill 2021

Bhubaneswar: Odisha topped with 51 medals at the India Skills 2021 organized by the National Skill Development Corporation. In the biggest showcase of skills excellence three students of Centurion University were awarded for their commendable performance. The students will now compete for the World Skill Competition in Shanghai in 2022.

The Centurion University students have competed in different areas like Health and Social Care, CNC Turning, Joinery, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and 3D Digital Game Art.

J. Lavanya, a student of BSc Microbiology won a gold medal in health and social care. She has acknowledged her success as the mentor and state of art infrastructure facility of the School of Paramedics. Similarly, being trained in the best CNC machines under supervision of a qualified mentor, Satya Ranjan Mohanty won a gold medal in CNC Turning. A state of art infrastructure of wood works with best-in-class trainers led Mr Hritik Pata to bag a bronze medal in Journey. Other students in the area of cyber security, cloud computing and 3D Digital game art have also given their best performance.

Centurion University which mainly focuses on skill integrated higher education has always encouraged the students and given all types of facilities to showcase their talents to the world level.

The award ceremony function was organized by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in New Delhi from 7 to 9 January 2022.

In this mega event Odisha won 10 gold, 18 silver, nine bronze medals and 14 medallions of excellence in the country’s biggest skill competition of excellence that concluded on Sunday.