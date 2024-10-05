Centurion University Launches Bhubaneswar Chapter of Energy Swaraj Foundation

Bhubaneswar: Centurion University is excited to announce the launch of the Bhubaneswar Chapter of the Energy Swaraj Foundation in a vibrant ceremony at the university campus. The event was graced by Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki, Professor at IIT Bombay and Founder of the Energy Swaraj Foundation, and Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University.

The launch marks a significant milestone in the promotion of sustainable energy practices, with a key focus on solar energy as a solution to combat climate change. The Bhubaneswar Chapter aims to advance energy self-reliance through the adoption of renewable resources, aligning with the broader mission of the Energy Swaraj Foundation to decentralize energy solutions and achieve climate goals.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki said, “Climate change is an urgent problem that requires decentralized, practical energy solutions. Solar energy is one of the most effective ways to combat this crisis, and educational institutions like Centurion University have a crucial role to play in driving this mission forward. Together, we can make a significant difference in promoting sustainable energy practices across India.”

The chapter’s initiatives will include organizing workshops, seminars, and training sessions to educate the public on the advantages of renewable energy and how solar power can be incorporated into daily life. In addition, the Bhubaneswar Chapter will implement solar energy projects in rural communities across Odisha, improving energy accessibility and reducing dependence on conventional energy sources.

Prof. Supriya Pattanayak emphasized Centurion University’s commitment to sustainability, stating, “At Centurion University, we are deeply committed to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy. The Bhubaneswar Chapter of the Energy Swaraj Foundation will enable us to extend this mission by implementing solar energy solutions and empowering communities across Odisha. This partnership will help us continue our efforts to contribute to a more sustainable and inclusive society.”

The Bhubaneswar Chapter of the Energy Swaraj Foundation will focus on promoting energy self-reliance by advocating for solar energy adoption and other renewable resources. It aims to raise awareness about sustainable energy through workshops, seminars, and training sessions, educating the public on how to integrate solar power into daily life. The chapter will also implement solar projects in rural communities to improve energy access and reduce reliance on conventional energy sources.

Dr. Bijaya Bijeta Nayak, President of the Bhubaneswar Chapter, remarked, “The launch of this chapter is a vital step towards achieving India’s energy sustainability goals. We believe it will have a lasting impact by educating, empowering, and offering practical energy solutions to people across Odisha.”

The newly launched chapter promises to be a driving force in Odisha’s journey towards a greener and more energy-efficient future, bringing together academia and the community to achieve a sustainable and self-reliant energy ecosystem. With a focus on empowering local communities and ensuring energy access for all, the Bhubaneswar Chapter of the Energy Swaraj Foundation aims to create a greener, more sustainable future for Odisha and beyond.