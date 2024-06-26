Centurion University bags 18th rank in India in University Impact Rankings 2024

New Delhi : Odisha’s Centurion University of Technology and Management (CUTM), a Center for Excellence in higher education recognized by the Union Ministry of Skill Development, has achieved yet another remarkable feat. The pioneering skill university has secured the 18th position in India in the recently-declared University Impact Rankings 2024 by Times Higher Education Ranking. It comes as a remarkable leap for the Centurion University, which was ranked under 200 in the previous year’s ranking, thereby underscoring the university’s commitment towards sustainable development and impactful education.

Responding to the varsity’s ascent in the ranking, Centurion University Vice Chancellor Dr (Prof) Supriya Pattanayak said, “This achievement is a testament to our effective strategies and concerted efforts in promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Centurion University has excelled particularly in SDG 14 (Life Below Water) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), where it holds the 2nd position and in SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals), where it is ranked 3rd in India. This underscores our commitment to learning and implementing global best practices in sustainability and education.”

She further said that the Centurion University strives to become the top University in India and be recognised among the top 50 universities worldwide, terming the rankings as a significant milestone towards the objective. Notably, Odisha’s Centurion University of Technology & Management is one of the few higher educational institutions where the theoretical curriculum is enhanced with experiential and action learning. The university campus houses more than 50 industry-sponsored labs and manufacturing setups, wherein students across streams get hands-on training with industry experts. Besides, CUTM is also a reputed institution with regard to sustainable water & waste management practices.

The University continues to focus on enhancing research collaborations, promoting women’s empowerment, integrating sustainable practices, and leveraging AI for educational reforms. With these strategic initiatives, Centurion University is well on its way to achieving even greater heights in the global education landscape.