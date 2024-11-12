Centurion University and PaNSD, Republic of Zimbabwe, Forge Partnership for Skill Development

In a landmark collaboration aimed at advancing technical education and strengthening international partnerships, Centurion University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Public and National Skill Development (PaNSD), Republic of Zimbabwe, on November 11, 2024. This agreement will facilitate access to advanced skill training for Zimbabwean students and professionals, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds, aspiring to enroll in skill-based programs at Centurion University.

The MoU, exchanged at Centurion University, was facilitated by Mr. Z. R. Churu, Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet of Zimbabwe; Dr. Ajay Nayak, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Centurion University, Odisha; Dr. Wadzanai Kachere; and Ms. Monalisha Ghosh, Director of International Relations and Government Partnerships at Centurion University.

In her welcome address, Ms.Monalisha Ghosh highlighted the significance of India’s longstanding ties with Africa, emphasizing, “India and Africa have a shared legacy of collaboration and mutual growth. This partnership is a continuation of our commitment to foster educational and economic opportunities that will shape a brighter, more inclusive future for all.” Her remarks set the stage for a meaningful exchange of perspectives and highlighted the MoU’s role in strengthening the bridge between both regions.

This strategic partnership aims to provide Zimbabwean students with high-quality, comprehensive skill development programs, fostering both theoretical knowledge and practical expertise in disciplines such as Engineering, Marine Science, Agriculture, Computing, Textile Technology, Management, Veterinary Sciences, Fisheries, and general Sciences. The agreement also seeks to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, empowering students to bring transformative change to their communities.

Reflecting the University’s vision for impactful collaborations, Dr. Ajay Nayak noted, “The skills training program represents a positive step towards securing the future of Zimbabwe by up skilling a substantial talent pool. Through this collaboration, we can offer socio-economic upliftment and new opportunities for communities across Zimbabwe.” He further emphasized Centurion University’s dedication to cultivating enduring partnerships, stating, “We believe in building meaningful engagements with communities, universities, and organizations in Africa, Australia, the UK, and the USA—going beyond merely signing MoUs to create lasting impact.”

Mr. Z. R. Churu added, “This partnership with Centurion University will enable us to harness advanced skill training essential for national growth and development. By expanding access to premier educational resources, we are paving the way for Zimbabwe’s youth to become globally competitive.”

For over fifteen years, Centurion University has established itself as a premier institution for professional training and academic innovation, both in India and internationally. Its commitment to excellence in skills education has led to its recognition as India’s No. 1 Skills University by the esteemed Outlook-ICARE University Rankings 2024, underscoring its role in preparing a future-ready, skilled workforce capable of addressing complex global challenges. Through this MoU, Centurion University and PaNSD are setting a new precedent in skill development, with a shared vision of empowering individuals to make impactful contributions to society.