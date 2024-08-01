Centurion University and LTIMindtree CSR Launch “Karjayakaram” Skill Development Program

Bhubaneswar: Centurion University of Technology and Management, in collaboration with LTIMindtree CSR, proudly announces the inauguration of the “Karjayakaram” Skill Development Program. This initiative is set to empower over 1,000 students across Odisha by providing essential training and employment opportunities.

The inaugural event marked the beginning of the first phase of the program, during which 60 students will receive specialized training as industrial sewing machine operators and CNC operators. This phase sets the stage for future expansions, aiming to uplift the youth of Odisha through skill development and job placement.

Jitender Ghangas, Regional Director of CSR and Sustainability for LTIMindtree in the East Zone, graced the occasion with his presence. His support underscores LTIMindtree’s commitment to sustainable development and corporate social responsibility. The event was further honoured by the presence of the esteemed Vice Chancellor of Centurion University, Prof Supriya Pattanayak, whose vision and leadership continue to drive the University’s mission of holistic education and community development.

“The ‘Karjayakaram’ Skill Development Program is a significant step towards equipping our students with industry-relevant skills and enhancing their employability,” stated Prof Supriya Pattanayak. “We are grateful for LTIMindtree’s collaboration and support in this endeavour.”

Jitender Ghangas expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, “LTIMindtree is dedicated to contributing to the communities in which we operate. Through ‘Karjayakaram,’ we aim to create sustainable livelihoods and foster economic growth in Odisha.”

Centurion University has long been a pioneer in integrating skill development with academic learning, ensuring that students are well-prepared to meet the demands of the evolving job market. The partnership with LTIMindtree CSR amplifies these efforts, bringing valuable resources and expertise to the program.

The “Karjayakaram” initiative is a testament to Centurion University’s commitment to excellence in education and community service. By providing students with practical skills and job opportunities, the University continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Odisha’s workforce.

Debasish Panda University Comptroller of Finance, Sanjeev Mishra, Sr.General Manager (Projects), Swagatika Mohapatra, Dy. Managing Director, Social Entrepreneurships incubated at Centurion University were present in the event.