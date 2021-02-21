Centre writes to States Witnessing Spike in Daily New Cases

New Delhi: India has been witnessing a rise in the active caseload over the past few days. India’s total Active Caseload is pegged at 1,45,634 today. It now consists of 1.32% of India’s total Positive Cases.

More than 74% of the Active Cases of the country are in Kerala and Maharashtra. Of late it is seen that there has been a spike in the daily cases in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh also. Punjab and J&K too are witnessing a surge in daily new cases.

In the last four weeks in Kerala, the average weekly cases have fluctuated between a high of 42,000 to a low of 34,800. Similarly, in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity in Kerala has ranged from 13.9% to 8.9%. In Kerala, the district of Alappuzha is a cause of special concern where the weekly Positivity Rate has increased to 10.7% and weekly cases have increased to 2,833.

In Maharashtra, in the last four weeks, the weekly cases have shown a rising trend and have increased from 18,200 to 21,300; while the weekly positivity has also increased from 4.7% to 8%. The areas of concern are the Mumbai Suburban areas where the weekly cases have risen by 19%. In Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik, Akola and Yavatmal the weekly cases have increased by 33%, 47%, 23%, 55% and 48%, respectively.

Punjab is rapidly assuming critical dimension in respect of the spread of COVID19 infection. In the State, in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity rate has increased from 1.4% to 1.6%, while the weekly cases in the last four weeks have seen a rise from 1300 to 1682. In one district of SBS Nagar alone, the weekly positivity rate has become 4.9% from 3.5% and the weekly cases have more than doubled from 165 to 364.

5 States/UTs have weekly Positivity Rate more than the National Average. The National average is 1.79%. Maharashtra has highest weekly positivity rate with 8.10%.

The Centre has advised all these States to work on five major areas. These are:

Improve the overall testing numbers by focusing on increasing the proportion of RT-PCR tests. All negative Rapid Antigen Test results to be mandatorily followed by RT-PCR test and no such negative persons are to be missed. Refocus on strict and comprehensive surveillance as well as stringent containment in selected districts. Regular monitoring of the mutant strains through testing followed by Genome Sequencing, as well as monitoring of the emerging cluster of cases. Focusing on clinical management in districts reporting higher deaths.

On the front of COVID Vaccination, India’s cumulative Vaccination Coverage has crossed 1.10 Cr.

As on 18th February, 2021, till 8:00 AM, a total of 1,10,85,173 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,30,888 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 63,91,544 HCWs (1st dose), 9,60,642 HCWs (2nd dose) and 37,32,987 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on 2nd Feb 2021.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1stDose 2ndDose Total Doses 1 A&N Islands 4,846 1,306 6,152 2 Andhra Pradesh 4,07,935 85,536 4,93,471 3 Arunachal Pradesh 19,702 4,041 23,743 4 Assam 1,53,259 11,050 1,64,309 5 Bihar 5,22,379 38,964 5,61,343 6 Chandigarh 12,953 795 13,748 7 Chhattisgarh 3,40,557 20,668 3,61,225 8 Dadra &Nagar Haveli 4,939 244 5,183 9 Daman &Diu 1,735 213 1,948 10 Delhi 2,94,081 17,329 3,11,410 11 Goa 15,070 1,113 16,183 12 Gujarat 8,21,940 60,130 8,82,070 13 Haryana 2,08,308 23,987 2,32,295 14 Himachal Pradesh 94,897 12,076 1,06,973 15 Jammu & Kashmir 2,00,695 6,731 2,07,426 16 Jharkhand 2,52,634 11,325 2,63,959 17 Karnataka 5,40,868 1,13,430 6,54,298 18 Kerala 3,99,064 38,829 4,37,893 19 Ladakh 5,631 600 6,231 20 Lakshadweep 1,809 115 1,924 21 Madhya Pradesh 6,40,805 3,778 6,44,583 22 Maharashtra 8,75,752 46,976 9,22,728 23 Manipur 40,215 1,711 41,926 24 Meghalaya 23,877 629 24,506 25 Mizoram 14,627 2,241 16,868 26 Nagaland 21,526 3,909 25,435 27 Odisha 4,38,127 94,966 5,33,093 28 Puducherry 9,251 853 10,104 29 Punjab 1,22,429 13,859 1,36,288 30 Rajasthan 7,82,701 38,358 8,21,059 31 Sikkim 11,865 700 12,565 32 Tamil Nadu 3,39,686 31,160 3,70,846 33 Telangana 2,80,973 87,159 3,68,132 34 Tripura 82,369 11,587 93,956 35 Uttar Pradesh 10,66,290 85,752 11,52,042 36 Uttarakhand 1,30,908 7,146 1,38,054 37 West Bengal 6,33,271 49,786 6,83,057 38 Miscellaneous 3,06,557 31,590 3,38,147 Total 1,01,24,531 9,60,642 1,10,85,173

As on Day-36 of the vaccination drive (20th February, 2021), a total of 4,32,931 vaccine doses were administered. Out of which, 2,56,488 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,575 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 1,76,443 HCWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

60.04% of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in 7 States. Karnataka alone accounts for 11.81% (1,13,430 doses).

A total of 1.06 Cr (1,06,89,715) people has recovered so far. 11,667 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India’s Recovery Rate at 97.25% is amongst the highest in the world.

81.65% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 5 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,841 newly recovered cases. 2,567 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 459 in Tamil Nadu.

85.61% of the new cases are from 5 States.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 6,281. It is followed by Kerala with 4,650 while Karnataka reported 490 new cases. Only two states – Maharashtra and Kerala account for 77% of daily new cases reported over the last 24 hours.

Twenty two States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Gujarat, Odisha, J&K(UT), Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Nagaland, A&N Islands, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, D&D and D&N.

101 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 80%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala reported 13 deaths. Punjab has reported another 8 casualties.

In last 24 hours, only 1 state has reported more than 20 deaths; 10 to 20 deaths have been reported by just 1 state; 6 to 10 deaths have been reported by 2 states and 10 states have reported 1 to 5 deaths.