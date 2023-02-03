Centre under project ‘Enhancing Circularity and Sustainability’ is promoting sustainable practices in the Textile and Apparel sectors : Darshana Jardosh

The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today, informed that, the recycling and reusing Textile waste material is an effective method to build sustainability in the Textile Industry.

Government in collaboration with United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) is implementing a project called ‘Enhancing Circularity and Sustainability’ in India. The main objective of the project is to minimize the negative environmental impacts of Indian Textile by promoting sustainable practices and mainstreaming knowledge on circular production based practices in the Textiles and Apparel sectors. Government has also approved 20 strategic research projects in the areas of Specialty fibres and geo textiles and amongst the 20 Research projects, 3 projects in the area of Textile waste recycling have also been approved.