Centre To Launch Rs 75 Coin To Mark New Parliament Building’s Inauguration

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Thursday said it would launch Rs 75 coin to mark the launch of the new Parliament building.

The coin will bear the inscription Parliament Complex and the image of the new Parliament building, the ministry stated.

According to the ministry’s notification, the Rs 75 coin will be circular in shape and will have a diameter of 44 millimeters.

Further, it would also have 200 serrations along the edges, the ministry said, adding the coin will be composed of a quaternary alloy, with 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent zinc.

The year “2023” will also be inscribed in international numerals below the image of the Parliament Complex.