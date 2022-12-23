National

Centre targets to achieve US$ 100 Billion export for textile products by 2030

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that Government has taken cognizance of the potential for boosting exports of Indian textiles in view of a large global market.

Details of textile exports from 2017 year-wise till date are as follows:

                                                                                                                             (USD bn)

2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23

(Apr-Oct, 22)
Textiles & apparel exports including Handicrafts  37.55  38.40  35.18  31.59  44.44 21.15

Source: DGCIS provisional data, figures are rounded off

The Government targets to achieve US$ 100 Billion export for textile products by 2030.

