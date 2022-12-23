Centre targets to achieve US$ 100 Billion export for textile products by 2030

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that Government has taken cognizance of the potential for boosting exports of Indian textiles in view of a large global market.
Details of textile exports from 2017 year-wise till date are as follows:
(USD bn)
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
(Apr-Oct, 22)
|Textiles & apparel exports including Handicrafts
|37.55
|38.40
|35.18
|31.59
|44.44
|21.15
Source: DGCIS provisional data, figures are rounded off
The Government targets to achieve US$ 100 Billion export for textile products by 2030.