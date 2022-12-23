Centre targets to achieve US$ 100 Billion export for textile products by 2030

New Delhi : The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that Government has taken cognizance of the potential for boosting exports of Indian textiles in view of a large global market.

Details of textile exports from 2017 year-wise till date are as follows:

(USD bn)

2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (Apr-Oct, 22) Textiles & apparel exports including Handicrafts 37.55 38.40 35.18 31.59 44.44 21.15

Source: DGCIS provisional data, figures are rounded off

The Government targets to achieve US$ 100 Billion export for textile products by 2030.