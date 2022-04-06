Centre says, Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology was inaugurated at Chandigarh University in January, 2022, with the objectives of training students in space science, satellite development, meet future challenges in space research

New Delhi : The Government today informed that Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCCRSST) was inaugurated at Chandigarh University on January 03, 2022, with the objectives of training students in space science, satellite development, meet future challenges in space research ensuring India’s leading position in future technologies.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that ISRO identified space technologies are available for transfer to interested & qualified industries through Technology Transfer mechanism. As approved by the Union Cabinet, the space sector is unlocked for non-governmental private entities including sharing technical facilities based on the demand.

The Minister said that for strengthening the space sector of the country, Department of Space has established incubation cells & Space Technology cells to encourage R&D in space science, technology & applications at several premier institutes across the country. Department of Space sponsors R&D projects in the focused areas of space to the interested academia across the country. Department of Space has formulated the Indian Space Policy, 2022 for engagement of NGEs in the space activities.