Centre rushes High Level teams to Kerala and Maharashtra for supporting the States in public health interventions for COVID19 management

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has decided to depute two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures for COVID-19 management.

At a time when almost all States/Union Territories are showing a declining trend in number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19, Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report large number of cases. At present, these two States alone are contributing to almost 70% active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Central team to Maharashtra comprises of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi. The Kerala team shall comprise of senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Thiruvananthapuram and Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi.

The teams shall work closely with the State Health Departments, take a stock of on ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions to contain the large number of cases being reported by these States.