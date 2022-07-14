Centre rushes High Level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala for supporting the State in public health interventions and investigating for Monkey Pox outbreak

New Delhi : Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has rushed a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Kerala to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting public health measures in view of the confirmed case of Monkey Pox in Kollam district of Kerala.

The Central team to Kerala comprises of experts drawn from National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. RML Hospital, New Delhi and senior official from Ministry of Health & Family Welfare along with experts from Regional Office of Health & Family Welfare, Kerala.

The team shall work closely with the State Health Departments and take a stock of on-ground situation and recommend necessary public health interventions. Govt of India is taking proactive steps by monitoring the situation carefully and coordinating with states in case of any such possibility of outbreak occurs.