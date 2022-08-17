Centre Reviews situation in Punjab, Haryana in wake of contagious Lumpy Skin disease in livestock

New Delhi: Minister for Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala held separate meetings with Ministers of Punjab and Haryana and reviewed the situation prevalent due to the contagious Lumpy Skin disease in livestock. During the meetings in Chandigarh yesterday, Mr Rupala said that ring vaccination should be done first in the districts, where animals are suffering from the disease so that its spread can be stopped in other districts.

He stressed on the need to make efforts at the ground level by isolating the animals suffering from the disease. The Minister was informed that eight districts in Haryana are free from the disease as not even a single case has been registered in these districts.