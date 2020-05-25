Centre reviews progress of relief and restoration work in West Bengal

New Delhi: Continuing the coordination efforts and restoration measures in the areas of West Bengal affected by cyclone Amphan, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary ShriRajiv Gaubamet again today for the fifth time.

As announced by Prime Minister after his aerial survey and review of relief efforts with the West Bengal Government, a sum of Rs. 1,000 crores has already been released to the State government.

Chief Secretary West Bengal thanked the Centre for the support provided for relief and restoration. Restoration of Power and Telecommunication infrastructure was stated to be a priorityin the Cyclone affected areas of the State. While Telecom connectivity has been restored in most areas, damages to the local Power distribution network has affected the restoration of complete supply in some areas.Central agencies are deployed in these efforts alongwith teams from neighbouring states.

Meanwhile Army has been deployed in Kolkata, to help in carry out road clearances alongwith teams of NDRF and SDRF.

Noting the progress made in restoration work, Cabinet Secretary advised that complete power connectivity, telecom service and drinking water supplies need to be restored on priority basis. Central agencies are ready to provide any further assistance that may be required by the State. Adequate stocks of food grains have also been kept ready for supply based on the demand from the State.

Ministry of Home Affairs will be sending a Central team soon to assess the damages.

Cabinet Secretary also suggested that West Bengal Government may indicate their additional requirements if any and directed officers of Central Ministries/ Agencies towork in close coordination with State Government to provide all required assistance expeditiously.

Chief Secretary of West Bengal participated in the NCMC Meeting through Video Conference. Senior Officers fromMinistries ofHome Affairs, Power, Telecommunications, Food & Public Distribution, Health, Drinking Water & Sanitation, HQ IDS, NDMA and NDRFalso attended the meeting.

