Centre releases two installments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 95,082 crore as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 47,541 crore

New Delhi : As promised by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman after the virtual meeting with Chief Ministers, State Finance Ministers, and Lt. Governors of UTs to step up investment, infrastructure, and growth on 15th November 2021, the Government of India has released two installments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 95,082 Crores on 22nd November 2021, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 47,541 Crores.
State-wise breakup of amounts released given below in the table:
|Sl. No.
|State
|Amount released
(In crore)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|3847.96
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1670.58
|3
|Assam
|2974.16
|4
|Bihar
|9563.30
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|3239.54
|6
|Goa
|367.02
|7
|Gujarat
|3306.94
|8
|Haryana
|1039.24
|9
|Himachal Pradesh
|789.16
|10
|Jharkhand
|3144.34
|11
|Karnataka
|3467.62
|12
|Kerala
|1830.38
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|7463.92
|14
|Maharashtra
|6006.30
|15
|Manipur
|680.80
|16
|Meghalaya
|729.28
|17
|Mizoram
|475.42
|18
|Nagaland
|541.02
|19
|Odisha
|4305.32
|20
|Punjab
|1718.16
|21
|Rajasthan
|5729.64
|22
|Sikkim
|368.94
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|3878.38
|24
|Telangana
|1998.62
|25
|Tripura
|673.32
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|17056.66
|27
|Uttarakhand
|1063.02
|28
|West Bengal
|7152.96
|TOTAL
|95,082.00
State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for November 2021