Centre releases two installments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 95,082 crore as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 47,541 crore

New Delhi : As promised by Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman after the virtual meeting with Chief Ministers, State Finance Ministers, and Lt. Governors of UTs to step up investment, infrastructure, and growth on 15th November 2021, the Government of India has released two installments of tax devolution to State Governments amounting to Rs. 95,082 Crores on 22nd November 2021, as against normal monthly devolution of Rs. 47,541 Crores.

State-wise breakup of amounts released given below in the table:

Sl. No. State Amount released (In crore) 1 Andhra Pradesh 3847.96 2 Arunachal Pradesh 1670.58 3 Assam 2974.16 4 Bihar 9563.30 5 Chhattisgarh 3239.54 6 Goa 367.02 7 Gujarat 3306.94 8 Haryana 1039.24 9 Himachal Pradesh 789.16 10 Jharkhand 3144.34 11 Karnataka 3467.62 12 Kerala 1830.38 13 Madhya Pradesh 7463.92 14 Maharashtra 6006.30 15 Manipur 680.80 16 Meghalaya 729.28 17 Mizoram 475.42 18 Nagaland 541.02 19 Odisha 4305.32 20 Punjab 1718.16 21 Rajasthan 5729.64 22 Sikkim 368.94 23 Tamil Nadu 3878.38 24 Telangana 1998.62 25 Tripura 673.32 26 Uttar Pradesh 17056.66 27 Uttarakhand 1063.02 28 West Bengal 7152.96 TOTAL 95,082.00

State-wise distribution of Net Proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for November 2021