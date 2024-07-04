Centre Releases Guidelines for Funding Testing Facilities Under National Green Hydrogen Mission

The Government of India has come out with guidelines for funding of testing facilities, infrastructure, and institutional support for development of Standards and Regulatory framework under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The Scheme Guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on July 04, 2024.

The scheme will support identification of the gaps in the existing testing facilities for components, technologies, and processes in the value chain of Green Hydrogen & its derivatives. The Scheme will support creation of new testing facilities and upgradation of existing Testing Facilities to ensure safe and secure operations.

The Scheme will be implemented with a total budgetary outlay of Rs. 200 Crores till the financial year 2025-26.

The National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) will be the Scheme Implementation agency (SIA).

The scheme encompasses the development of robust quality and performance testing facilities to ensure quality, sustainability, and safety in GH2 production and trade.

The Scheme Guidelines may be accessed here.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on 4th January 2023, with an outlay of Rs. 19,744 crores up to FY 2029-30. It will contribute to India’s goal to become Aatma Nirbhar (self-reliant) through clean energy and serve as an inspiration for the global Clean Energy Transition. The Mission will lead to significant decarbonization of the economy, reduced dependence on fossil fuel imports, and enable India to assume technology and market leadership in Green Hydrogen.