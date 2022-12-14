Centre organizes handicraft exhibitions: 272 all India and 82 in backward areas in last three years

The Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today shared that the details relating to handicraft exhibitions organized in the country during last 3 years and the current year are hereunder:

s. no. Financial year No. of handicraft exhibitions All India Backward Areas 2019-20 157 58 2020-21 145 54 2021-22 252 76 Current FY (up to Oct, 2022) 272 82

Data related to export orders received through these exhibitions is not prepared by this office. However, the statement of export of handicrafts during last 3 years and current year is hereunder:

s. no. Financial year Export in Crores (In Rupees) 2019-20 25,270.14 2020-21 25,679.98 2021-22 32,417.20 Current FY (up to Oct, 2022) 18,744.14

Government proposes to organize more such exhibitions every year in future.

Any artisans who has valid Pehchan ID Card issued by the office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) is eligible to participate in the Handicrafts exhibitions. However events like Master Creations in INA DilliHaat in Delhi, SurajkundMela in Haryana and International fairs are organized for National Awardees and State Awardees etc.

The participation in such exhibitions/fairs has not declined during the last three years and the current year.

The Office of the Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) implements the National Handicrafts Development programme (NHDP) and Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) to provide financial assistance and conducive infrastructure for the development & promotion of the traditional handicraft industry in the country.