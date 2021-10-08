Centre is committed to Ease of Doing Business in Film Industry, says Union MoS Dr. L. Murugan

New Delhi : Centre is committed to Ease of Doing Business in Film Industry, says Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. L. Murugan. He made this remark during his meeting with the officials of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce at Chennai today.

Ministry of I&B has launched a portal where one can apply for permission to shoot from various departments. This will enable the producers to get permission online to shoot anywhere in India, thus ensuring the Ease of Doing Business, he added.

A MoU with IIT, Mumbai has been signed to establish a world class education institute for animation and VFX, he added.

Representatives of various Film trade associations were present during the event and they presented a memorandum on various requests and demands of the film Industry. Problems faced by the film industry due to COVID, Animal Welfare Board certification, privacy issues, single window clearance for the film shoots, double taxation for the films were some of the issues present in the memorandum. They also requested for a unit of the animal welfare board to be present in regional censor board offices.

Adding more film industry members in the Censor Board, forming Censor Board Tribunal and broadcasting of popular movies inlcuding those which were chosen for filmfare awards by Doordarshanwere the other requests presented to the Minister.

After receiving the memorandum and requests from the leaders of the various associations, Minister assured that the government will take every effort to redress the grievances of the film industry. He said it was a privilege to meet the representatives of different associations at SIFCC which is considered to be the Mecca of the South Indian Film Industry. Minister also requested all the members to attend the upcoming Goa Film Festival for exchange of ideas.