Centre introduces Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha; Opposition parties demand withdrawal of the Bill

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is being introduced in the Lok Sabha. Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has moved the Bill for introduction in the Lower House to further amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill seeks to address issues related to the powers and functioning of the State Waqf Boards as well as registration and survey of Waqf properties.

Opposing the introduction of the bill, Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, DMK, NCP (SP), Left and others termed it as against the constitution and freedom of religion. Congress MP K C Venugopal objected to introduction of the bill alleging that it is draconian and an attack on federal structure of the country. He said the bill has provisions of having non-muslim in the governing council of the Waqf board which is an attack on faith and religion. He alleged that this bill has been brought with ill motive keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. Samajwadi Party leader Habibbullah also opposed the bill saying Waqf is a religious matter and this legislation is interference in religious practice. Sudip Bandhopadhya of TMC termed this legislature unconstitutional and it is against the federal structure. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also opposed the legislation. She alleged that the government is blatantly going against the constitution, federalism and minorities. NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule demanded withdrawal of the bill or sending it to the Standing Committee for further scrutiny. ET Mohammed Basheer of IUML also questioned the Bill saying the legislation has given all the power to the District Magistrate who will be more powerful than the Chairman of Waqf Board. CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan also opposed the bill demanding sending it to the Standing Committee. NK Premachandran of RSP opposed the bill saying it is against the provisions of the constitution. He said, this bill will not stand before the judicial scrutiny. Opposing the Bill, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM said, the bill is discriminatory.

On the other hand Senior JD(U) leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh rejected the allegations that this bill is against a particular community. He said, Waqf board is an institution set up through the Act and this legislation has been brought to bring transparency in it. He underlined that Waqf board is not a place for worshipping and allegation of interfering in the matter of faith does not arise. He alleged that the opposition is trying to mislead the people over the bill. Mr. Singh referred to the Sikh riots in Delhi to target Congress.