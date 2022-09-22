Centre has asked the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to strive for achieving zero stubble burning in the coming months. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reviewed preparedness of states for management of paddy stubble burning. Mr. Tomar said, 600 crore rupees has already been provided to the States this financial year. He stressed that States must chalk out a comprehensive action plan at micro level to effectively control the stubble burning. He directed the State officials to create awareness in the farmers that stubble burning leads to loss of soil fertility in the long run.