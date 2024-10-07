National

Centre flag vans selling tomatoes at Rs 65 per Kg in Delhi NCR

By Odisha Diary bureau

In a bid to alleviate rising tomato prices in the retail market, the Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Smt. Nidhi Khare flagged off National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) vans selling tomatoes at Rs 65 per kg here today.

NCCF has initiated a market intervention by directly procuring tomatoes from mandis and selling them at a subsidized rate of Rs.65 per kilogram. The intervention is to protect consumers from recent increase in tomato prices and prevent windfall gains for intermediaries. NCCF is also continuously supplying onions from the government buffer at Rs.35 per kg to retail consumers in major cities across the country.

The retail price of tomatoes has seen unwarranted increase in recent weeks despite continuous arrival in mandis in good quantities. Rains and high humidity due to prolonged monsoon in major producing states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are reported to have led to quality concerns in recent weeks. The possible role of market intermediaries in the current price rise in this high demand festive season may not be ruled out.

NCCF’s intervention demonstrates its commitment to promoting fair trade practices, ensuring price stability, and safeguarding consumer interests. By directly engaging with farmers and offering tomatoes at a discounted rate, the organization is playing a crucial role in mitigating the impact of price fluctuations on consumers.

All senior officers of the Department along with Sh. Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary & MD NCCF, Sh. I.S. Negi, Senior Economic Advisor and Dr. Kamkhenthang Guite, Economic Advisor were present during the launch of retail sale of tomatoes. This initiative aims to benefit consumers in various locations across the country, providing them with a more affordable option for this essential commodity.

Locations Mobile Vans in Delhi NCR:

  1. South Extension
  2. CGO
  3. Krishi Bhawan gate no-1
  4. NCUI Complex
  5. Dwarka sector 1
  6. Rohini Sector 2
  7. Parliament Street
  8. R.K Puram Sector 10
  9. Jasola
  10. Kaka Nagar
  11. Yamuna Vihar-C Block
  12. Model Town
  13. Preet Vihar
  14. INA Market
  15. Mehrauli
  16. Moti Nagar
  17. Kali Baadi
  18. Najafgarh
  19. Mayapuri
  20. Lodhi Colony
  21. Nehru Place
  22. Rajiv Chowk Metro Station
  23. Patel Chowk Metro Station
  24.  New Friends colony
  25. Munirika
  26. Nangal Raya
  27. Daulakuan
  28. Karol Bagh
  29. Rajouri garden
  30. Malviya Nagar
  31. Saket
  32. Ghitorni
  33. Sarvpriya Vihar
  34. Harkesh Nagar
  35. Kalka ji
  36. Sadik Nagar
  37. Modern Town
  38. Chandni Chowk
  39. ITO
  40. Badarpur border
  41. Uttam nagar
  42. Okhla Phase-2
  43. Karkarduma
  44. Shastri park
  45. Kidwai Nagar Phase-1
  46. Kashmere Gate
  47. Daryaganj
  48. Shalimar Bagh
  49. Shahdara
  50. Dilshad Garden
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.