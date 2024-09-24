Centre constitutes committee for formulating framework on Repairability Index in Mobile and Electronics Sector

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), Government of India has constituted a committee of experts under the chairmanship of Shri Bharat Khera, Additional Secretary, DoCA to recommend a robust framework for Repairability Index and to empower consumers and promote sustainable practices within the tech industry. By developing Repairability Index, DoCA seeks to provide consumers with greater transparency of repair information for their products and foster a more sustainable technology industry.

In a significant step towards promoting consumer rights and sustainability, the National Workshop on the Right to Repair in the Mobile and Electronics Sector convened on August 29, 2024 has brought together industry stakeholders to establish a consensus in terms of framework for evaluating components for repairability index, fostering longevity in product design, and democratizing access to repair information as well as the availability of spare parts even after products are discontinued.

It is considered that mobile and electronics have the fastest-growing demand and shortest lifespan. During the deliberation in the workshop, it was widely accepted that the framework on Repairability Index aimed to provide consumers with essential information about product repairability besides seamless access to spare parts will enable informed purchasing decisions.

Repairability Index will be a consumer-focused indexing that enables consumers to take a product related decision, based on its repairability. Further, it can standardize how repairability is assessed, making it easier for consumers to compare products based on repairability indexing thereby creating an ecosystem of informed choices across mobile and electronics products.

By standardizing the assessment of repairability, the index will create an ecosystem where consumers can easily compare products and choose options that align with the ethos of mindful consumption of products and sustainability. Thus, enabling repair would not only ensure the availability of affordable repair options but will also improve consumer satisfaction by bridging the information gaps for repairing the products.

Key components of the Repair Ecosystem include:

Comprehensive Repair Information: Access to repair manuals/DIYs, diagnostics, and a list of necessary tools and parts. Accessible Spare Parts: Easily identifiable and timely delivery of spare parts. Affordable Tools: Inexpensive, widely available, and safe tools for consumers. Modular Design: Key components designed for independent access and modularity. Economic Feasibility: Ensuring that the cost of repair parts and labor is affordable for consumers.

Taking into account the above necessities the committee is expected to recommend enabling framework for Policies/Rules/Guidelines which support repairability and integration of repairability index with the extant regulatory provisions in mobile and electronics sector to enhance consumer experiences in reusing the mobile and electronics products they own.

The members of the Committee include: Shri Anupam Mishra, Joint Secretary, DoCA, senior representatives from MiETY and MSME, Shri Dr. Alok Kumar Srivastava, Director General NTH, Dr. ABS Shalini, Director, DoCA, Shri Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman – Indian Cellular Electronics Association, the stakeholders from companies namely: Shri Raj Shau, Sr. Director and Group leader – Samsung Electronics, Ms. Aditi Chaturvedi, Government Affairs and Policy Head for platform and Devices, Google India, Shri Vasudeep, Head – Enterprise Business (India Region) HMD Mobiles India Pvt. Ltd., Ms Pushpa Girimaji, Consumer Activist and other representatives from the companies. The committee will submit a comprehensive report including a framework for repairability index in Indian context by 15th November, 2024.