Centre completed neglected Odisha in Union Budget 2024 says BJD president Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: On Union Budget 2024, former Odisha CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik says, “BJP had put special category status in their manifesto as a promise to the people of Odisha. However, this promise had not been considered for Odisha. Whereas special packages allocating crores of funds have been announced for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Along with this, the demand of Odisha for revision of coal royalty which has been pending for years with the Central Government has been rejected. Because of this, the state will lose thousands of crores of revenue every year. Lots of big promises in different sectors were made to the people of Odisha during their election campaign. There is no mention of any promise being fulfilled in this Budget. This is a complete neglect of Odisha and her people…We had requested a special package for disaster management, while similar requests of other states have been considered and they have been granted special packages for flood protection, the genuine demand of Odisha disaster management has not been considered. So, on both counts, Odisha continues to be neglected by the NDA…This Budget has been a disappointment for us…”