Centre asks States to take disclosures of stock of edible oil seeds and oils with the millers and stockist

New Delhi : In a move to check the unfair practices of any and bring transparency in the availability of edible oils, Centre has asked States to take disclosures of stock of edible oil seeds and oils with the millers and stockist.

This move is being made to ensure that there is no unfair practice and consequent rise of edible oils due to hoarding of any kind.

This is not a stock limitation order of any kind.

The Secretary, Food and Public Distribution is expected to take a meeting with State officials tomorrow to take the matter further and ensure that compliance is done appropriately.