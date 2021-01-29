Bhubaneswar: Centre approves flood assistance of Rs 320.94 crore to Odisha. The High Level Committee (HLC) under the Chairmanship of the Union Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah has approved additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, which were affected by floods/ landslides during South-West monsoon 2020 and hailstorm during Rabi 2019-20.While approving the additional Central Assistance,the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said the Union Government under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has resolved to help our sisters and brothers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh who braved these natural disasters.

The HLC has approved additional Central assistance of Rs. 1,751.05 crore to the five States from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). For floods/ landslides during South-West monsoon-2020, Rs. 437.15 crore to Assam, Rs. 75.86 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, Rs. 320.94 crore to Odisha, Rs. 245.96 crore to Telangana and Rs. 386.06 crore to Uttar Pradesh have been approved.

For hailstorm during Rabi 2019-20, Rs. 285.08 crore to Uttar Pradesh has been approved.

In all the five States, the Central Government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of Memorandum from the affected State Governments.

In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the Central Government has released Rs. 19,036.43 crore to 28States from the SDRF and Rs. 4,409.71 crore to 11 States from NDRF.