Centre Allocates Rs 700 Crore for Setting Up Institutes of Pharma and Medical Technology

The Central government has allocated Rs 700 crore for establishing centres of excellence at National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) over the next five years, aiming to enhance the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. Rs 243 crore has been approved for 2024-25, focusing on research in medical device manufacturing, drug development, and more. Additionally, plans for a production-linked incentive scheme for GLP-1 drugs, addressing diabetes and obesity issues in India, are expected to roll out by 2026.