Centre alerts States and UTs on rising Influenza-like illnesses in some parts of country; Asks them to follow operational guidelines

The Centre has written a letter to all States and Union Territories over the rising trend in other Influenza-like illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory illnesses being witnessed in some States and UTs across the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to follow operational guidelines for integrated surveillance of respiratory pathogens presenting as cases of influenza-like illness or severe acute respiratory infection. He also asked them to raise community awareness regarding adherence to respiratory and hand hygiene, promoting early reporting of symptoms to limit transmission of these diseases. The states were also requested to take a stock of hospital preparedness including the availability of drugs and medical oxygen, and vaccination coverage against COVID-19 and influenza.

The Health Secretary has asked state and District Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme units to closely follow the trends of influenza-like illness cases and refer sufficient numbers of samples for testing for Influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and Adenovirus.