Centre advises States to conduct State-specific Sero Surveys in consultation with ICMR to generate district-level data on sero-prevalence

New Delhi: Union Government has advised all States/UTs to conduct sero-prevalence surveys in consultation with ICMRto generate district-level data on sero-prevalence which is essential in formulating localized public health response measures. This has been stated in the letter written by the Union Health Secretary to Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health) of all States.

The Union Health Ministry has referred to the findings of the 4th round of National Sero-Prevalence Survey done by ICMR and has advised the States to conduct the sero-prevalence studies in their ownStates/UTs in consultation with ICMR, so that such studies follow a standardized protocol, and the findings of such studies can then be utilized quickly by the respective State/UT to guide objective, transparent and evidence-based public health response to COVID-19.

It has been pointed out that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has conducted the recent National Sero-survey in 70 districts of India. The findings of this survey indicate the State-wise sero-prevalence as below:

The national sero-survey by ICMR was designed to capture the extent of the spread of Covid infection at the national level. Therefore, the national sero-survey results do not reflect the heterogeneity of sero-prevalence between districts and even between States.