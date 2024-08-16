Central University of Odisha’s NSS Bureau Leads Successful Tiranga Yatra

Koraput: The NSS Bureau of the Central University of Odisha organized a successful Tiranga Yatra on 14 August 2024 from 3 PM to 4 PM, which received an overwhelming response from students and faculty. The event was graced by the presence of Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, as the Chief Guest, and Prof. V.C. Jha, Advisor, as the Guest of Honour. Other distinguished guests included Prof. N.C. Panda, Registrar I/c.; Prof. S.K. Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity and Coservation of Natural Resources; Prof. B.K. Panda, HoD, Dept. of Education; Dr. R.K. Pardhi, Dean of Students’ Welfare, and Dr. Anjaneyulu Thotapally, NSS Programme Coordinator.

In his address to the gathering, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tripathi, emphasized the importance of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign in instilling a sense of patriotism among the youth, inspiring them to pursue their careers with confidence and positive attitudes. He highlighted how such initiatives contribute to the vision of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat” (One India, Great India).

Following the address, the Vice Chancellor, along with teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and faculty, participated in the Yatra, which started from the Administration Building, proceeded to Nuagam, and concluded back at the Administration Building, covering a distance of approximately 3 KM. Over 500 students and faculty members enthusiastically took part in the Yatra, making it a grand success. The entire program was organized by the NSS Bureau, under the coordination of Dr. Anjaneyulu Thotapally.