Koraput: The Central University of Odisha will celebrate its 12th Foundation Day on 29th August 2020 in virtual mode. His Excellency, The President of India and Visitor, Shri Ram Nath Kovind and the Visitor of the CUO has greeted the University on this occasion. His Excellency, Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal will address the gathering with a video lecture and a message. The Hon’ble Minister of Education, Govt of India, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank, the Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Govt of India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and the Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Govt of India, Shri Sanjay Dhotre will attend the Programme in virtual mode and will lay the foundation stones of the Academic Block, Library Building and Staff Quarters of the University. The Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. I Ramabrahmam will preside over the meeting while Dr. Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor to Govt of India will deliver the Foundation Day Lecture.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble Minister of Higher Education, Odisha, Shri Arun Kumar Sahoo, Member of Parliament, Koraput, Shri Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka; Former Chief Minister, Odisha, Sh. Giridhar Gamang and the Chairman, University Grants Commission, Prof. D. P. Singh have greeted the University on this occasion.

The Central University of Odisha was established on this date in 2009 under the Central University Act, 2009. It was established along with nine other Central Universities of the country. Since its inception, the University has marched ahead with its vision and mission and could successfully fulfil the educational needs of the aspirants in its locality.

Apart from the existing 30 programmes and 14 departments, the University is planning to start 12 new programmes in the next academic year. These programmes include Physics, Chemistry under the School of Basic Sciences and Information Sciences; Botany, Zoology, Bio-Chemistry and Bio-Technology under the School of Life Sciences; Political Science, Public Administration, Psychology, Public Health and Social Work under the School of Social Sciences; Centre for Research in Public Policy and the Centre for Gender Studies. The University has already started the process of running an MBA Programme for Executives of Public Sector Organizations, Private Companies, Government Programme Managers, Officers of Cooperatives and Entrepreneurs.

In the present pandemic situation, the University adapted online mode of education and the faculty members successfully completed the syllabus on time. The University also conducted the Home Based Open Book Examination (HBOBE) of both the terminal and intermediary semesters and the students successfully completed the examination.

The Foundation Day Celebrations will be organised in the University campus. On the occasion, 12 Saplings will be planted by the Vice Chancellor, Faculty and Administration Staff. A Souvenir commemorating the Foundation Day will be released by Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Govt of India, Shri Sanjay Dhotre. The Vice-Chancellor will unfurl the Central University of Odisha Flag and address the gathering in the morning. An important local woman representative of the local Tribal Community and a school going child will be present to signify the local culture. As the students are out of the campus, they along with other dignitaries will attend the function through online mode. All the faculty members and staff will follow the COVID guidelines during the function.

