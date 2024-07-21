Central University of Odisha Shines at Government Achievements & Schemes Expo-2024, New Delhi

The Central University of Odisha (CUO) made a notable mark at the Government Achievements & Schemes Expo-2024 securing the first prize in the “Providing Excellent Higher Education” category on 21 July 2024. Organized by NNS Media Group, the expo was held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from July 20th to 22nd, 2024, and showcased a variety of accomplishments and initiatives from across the country.

The CUO delegation included Dr. Gurjeet Singh Walia (Associate Professor & Head, Dept. of Statistics, Coordinator), Dr. Jyotiska Datta (Assistant Professor, Dept. of Mathematics, Co-Coordinator), Dr. Ravita Pathak (Assistant Professor, Dept. of Education, Member), and Dr. Elisa Mohanty (Assistant Professor, Dept. of Sociology, Member). The team engaged with ministers, representatives from educational institutions including IITs and Central Universities, media personnel, students, and the general public.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, the university’s research efforts were a highlight at the expo. CUO’s promotion of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) through events like Paramparik Kreeda Mahotsava and the International Seminar on Santha Kavi Bhima Bhoi garnered significant interest. The ‘Sakhsarata Abhiyan’ conducted by CUO in different villages of Koraput district was considered as a major milestone in the event. Additionally, the Financial Support Scheme for Hostel Boarders, which offers substantial fee waivers to students from lower socio-economic backgrounds, was well-received, prompting discussions about adopting the CUO model in other institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor appreciated and congratulated the University community and all the stakeholders for their outstanding contributions towards this achievement and the development of the University. The CUO is witnessing newer heights of success through the guidance and cooperation of the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.