Central University of Odisha Project Fellow received Poster Award- 2023

Koraput: Ms. Monali Nanda, Project Fellow of the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Central University of Odisha, was conferred with Poster Presentation Award- 2023 in the National Conference on ‘Plant Tissue Culture: A way for non-stop supply of secondary metabolites of therapeutic importance’ Sponsored by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), New Delhi at Apollo College of Pharmacy, Durg, Chhattisgarh on 22 April 2023. Her research poster on the topic ‘Potentiality of neglected wild yam species used by tribal people of Koraput district of Odisha to alleviate hunger and malnutrition’ was selected for the award. She is working on the Research Project on Metabolite Profiling and Bioprospecting of Underutilized Wild Yams used by Tribals of Koraput, Odisha, under Dr. Debabrata Panda, Principal Investigator, Department of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources. For the last ten years, Dr. Panda taking the initiative for mass consumption, commercialization, and value addition of these wild yams to enhance the economic growth of tribal people. For the Award, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Honourable Vice Chancellor of the University, and Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean School of Biodiversity, congratulated the Fellow and Supervisor.