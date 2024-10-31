Central University of Odisha Observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Bhubaneswar: In commemoration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary, the Central University of Odisha observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on 31 October 2024 with a series of events emphasizing unity and patriotism. Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi extended warm wishes for a successful celebration, underscoring the day’s significance.

The program was inaugurated by the Registrar In-Charge and Dean of the School of Languages, Prof. N. C. Panda, with the presence of esteemed faculty members, including Dr. Padma Charan Mishra, Head of Business Management; Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer; Dr. Sourav Gupta, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication; Dr. Prasenjit Sinha, OSD to the Vice-Chancellor; Dr. Srikant L. Arle, Dr. Manoj Kumar Singh, and Dr. Sunit Paswan, Assistant Professors of Hindi; Dr. Nesha Sabar, Assistant Professor of English, Er. Sriram Padhi, Executive Engineer, along with numbers of faculty, staff and students.

During his inaugural address, Prof. Panda highlighted Sardar Patel’s pivotal role in uniting the nation, stating, “Sardar Patel’s wisdom and dedication led to the integration of princely states into India. His legacy of unity is why we celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the country. Today’s youth should draw inspiration from leaders like Sardar Patel to lead meaningful lives.” He urged students to be informed citizens committed to national unity.

The event included an oath-taking ceremony led by Prof. Panda, where the University community pledged to uphold the unity and sovereignty of India. Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, the Public Relations Officer, coordinated the program and extended a vote of thanks to all the participants. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, research scholars, and both teaching and non-teaching staff.