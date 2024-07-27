Central University of Odisha observes Kargil Vijay Divas

Bhubaneswar: The Central University of Odisha observed the Kargil Vijay Divas in its campus at Sunabeda. The event was held under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, a flagship programme of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Prof Chakradhar Tripathi, Vice Chancellor, CUO paid tribute and extended his deep respect for martyrs of Kargil war.

Dr. Sourav Gupta, Nodal Officer, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, delivered the welcome address. He spelled out the names of the martyr soldiers of Kargil who belonged to Odisha and urged the new generation of students to draw inspiration from their sacrifice.

It was followed by talks by Prof N C Panda, Registrar, Prof S K Palita, Dean, School of Bio Diversity, Prof Bharat Kr Panda, HOD, Dep’t of Education and Dr. P C Mishra, HOD, Dep’t of Business Management.

Prof N C Panda who presided over the session explained the difficulties faced by soldiers at various borders of our country and hailed their role in nation building. Prof Palita explained the importance of Kargil war from historic, geographical and diplomatic perspective. Prof Bharat Panda emphasised on the spirit of the Vijay Divas which should be followed by every Bharatiya. Dr P C Mishra explained the importance of Kargil War from a strategic point of view for Bharat.

Dr. Prasenjit Sinha, Assistant Professor in English presented his deliberation. Dr. Chakradhar Padhan, Associate Professor & HOD, Hindi Dep’t delivered the vote of thanks. The programme concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

The event was compeered by Dr. Gaurav Ranjan, Assistant Professor, Dep’t of J & MC. It was attended by Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, P. R. O and Faculty members like Dr. Kakoli Banerjee, Dr. Gurjeet Singh Walia, Dr. Jayant Kr Nayak, Dr. Debabrata Panda, Dr. Debasish Karmakar, Dr. Nabin Pradhan, Dr. Sanjeev Sarkar, Dr. Avijit Pandit, Dr. Nupur Pattanaik, Dr. Elisa Mohanty, Dr. Saubhagyalakshmi Singh, Miss Bithika to name a few. Students and research scholars from various departments had joined.