Central University of Odisha observes Gandhi Jayanti, Shastri Jayanti & the International Day of Non-violence

Koraput: The Gandhi Jayanti, Shastri Jayanti & the International Day of Non-violence was observed by the Central University of Odisha, Koraput at its permanent campus at Sunebeda on 02 October 2021. Vice-Chancellor in charge Prof. S. K. Palita conveyed his message for successful programme. The programme was inaugurated by, Prof. Asit Kumar Das, Registrar of the University by lighting the lamp and offering flowers at the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and delivered the welcome address. Shri K. Kosala Rao, Finance Officer spoke on this occasion.

Prof. Das gave importance to the way of life, thought and activities of Gandhiji and present society in his address. The thought of non-violence has been appreciated by the whole world and recognised by the UN and in turn the UN has declared that the 2nd October the Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi will be observed as International Day of Non-violence, he said. He also elaborated about the life, thoughts and great contributions of Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri, the 2nd Prime Minister of Independence India.

Shri Rao highlighted the doctrine of non-violence and truth preached by Mahatma Gandhi and fight against the British rule in his address. He also highlighted the contribution of Shastri Ji towards the development of Independence India revolution. Popular brand Amul is the product of white revolution, he said.

The Programme was coordinated and organised by Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer of the University. Dr. Bhoi extended the vote of thanks.

Related